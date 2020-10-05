Arsenal inform La Liga of their intention to trigger Thomas Partey transfer

Arsenal have reportedly informed La Liga of their intention to trigger Thomas Partey’s release clause at Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day.

This is hugely exciting news for Gunners fans, with Partey an ideal addition to bolster their midfield, which has long looked a problem position for the club.

See below for the latest on the Partey transfer saga, with Antonio Ruiz tweeting that Arsenal have communicated news of their imminent bid to La Liga…

Última hora!!!! El @ArsenalOficial ha comunicado a la @LaLiga su intención de pagar la cláusula del jugador del @Atleti @Thomaspartey22 y en breve debería proceder al pago. @partidazocope @tjcope … — Antonio Ruiz (@RuizAntonito) October 5, 2020

Additional information from Goal’s Charles Watts states that Arsenal’s legal team are now working on the deal.

He also says Arsenal will be triggering the Ghana international’s release clause, so no negotiations with Atletico will be required…

Terrible time for the website to crash, story still hasn't uploaded. But basically, I'm told Arsenal have indicated they will pay Partey's release clause. Legal team is at Colney now working on the transfer. Negotiations not needed with Atletico. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) October 5, 2020

If Arsenal can get Partey in late on in this transfer window, it will have to go down as a very strong summer for manager Mikel Arteta.

Willian and Gabriel Magalhaes have also moved to the Emirates Stadium, but Partey would probably be the most exciting signing of the lot.