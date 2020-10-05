Menu

Arsenal inform La Liga of their intention to trigger Thomas Partey transfer

Arsenal have reportedly informed La Liga of their intention to trigger Thomas Partey’s release clause at Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day.

This is hugely exciting news for Gunners fans, with Partey an ideal addition to bolster their midfield, which has long looked a problem position for the club.

See below for the latest on the Partey transfer saga, with Antonio Ruiz tweeting that Arsenal have communicated news of their imminent bid to La Liga…

Additional information from Goal’s Charles Watts states that Arsenal’s legal team are now working on the deal.

He also says Arsenal will be triggering the Ghana international’s release clause, so no negotiations with Atletico will be required…

If Arsenal can get Partey in late on in this transfer window, it will have to go down as a very strong summer for manager Mikel Arteta.

Willian and Gabriel Magalhaes have also moved to the Emirates Stadium, but Partey would probably be the most exciting signing of the lot.

