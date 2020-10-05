Menu

Thomas Partey’s PR manager drops hint at surprise deadline day Arsenal transfer twist

The PR manager of Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey has caused quite a stir on Arsenal Twitter this morning.

See below as Samuel Zigah tweeted the hourglass emoji, which hints that something big could be on the agenda imminently…

Partey has been linked with Arsenal for much of the summer, but recent reports perhaps suggested a deal now looked unlikely.

The Ghana international would be ideal for the Gunners’ needs, however, so it’s little wonder fans are excited about some possible late drama here.

We’ll keep you updated on all today’s big transfer news as it happens, with the deadline for clubs to get players in at 11pm tonight.

  1. Jan says:
    October 5, 2020 at 11:52 am

    For God’s sake, sign Partey.
    Enough dithering on good player transfers.
    Just get it done.
    Jan

