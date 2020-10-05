Thomas Partey flying in: Arsenal set to complete signing of midfielder for €50m

According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Thomas Partey is now flying to London to complete a move to Arsenal with the Gunners set to trigger the star’s €50m release clause tonight.

Romano reports that Atletico Madrid were informed of Arsenal’s intention just over an hour ago.

Whilst the deals don’t appear to be directly linked, Atletico have already sealed a defensive midfielder replacement for Partey as they will complete a loan deal for Arsenal ace Lucas Torreira.

Goal’s Charles Watts was the first to break the news of the north London outfit’s decision to swoop for their prime target on deadline day, with Arsenal’s legal team arranging the deal at the training ground.

Thomas Partey is now flying to London! Atlético Madrid board have received the notification 1 hour ago from Arsenal for Thomas.#AFC are set to trigger the release clause for €50m tonight, race against time then… here-we-go ??? Atléti will complete Torreira deal on loan. ? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 5, 2020

Arsenal have also already informed La Liga of their plans to meet the 27-year-old’s release clause.

Journalist Chris Wheatley reports that Partey’s medical has taken place in Spain, in a shrewd move that should allow Arsenal to seal the transfer before tonight’s deadline – given the time it will take for the ace to travel over to London.

Partey has become a key player for Diego Simeone’s side over the past few years after breaking onto the scene as a raw talent.

Partey made 46 appearances last season, scoring four times and providing one assist. The ace finally earned the widespread plaudits he deserved after some superb displays in the Champions League upset over Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been crying out for a more modern defensive midfielder, the likes of Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny simply don’t have the kind of athleticism – specifically mobility to consistently flourish in a deeper-lying midfield role.

That’s not to say that Partey’s athleticism is his prime strength, the Ghanaian is a relentless player on the defensive side of the ball, making him the ideal anchor-man for the Gunners.