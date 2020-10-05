Todibo to replace Man City’s Ruben Dias at Benfica

Things are getting more and more desperate at Barcelona as transfer deadline day progresses.

With Jean-Clair Todibo apparently turning down a move to Fulham, that appeared to hinder the Catalan club’s pursuit of Man City’s Eric Garcia.

However, according to Mundo Deportivo, it seems that Todibo may now be replacing City’s new defender, Ruben Dias, at his former club, Benfica.

A reported loan for €2m would be followed by a permanent switch at the end of the current campaign for €20m according to Mundo Deportivo.

It’s difficult to fathom why Barcelona would be so keen to get rid of Todibo in the first place.

As Mundo Deportivo recall, Lothar Matheus once remarked that the Frenchman was “the best centre-back I’ve seen in a long time.”

Notwithstanding their financial predicament, it seems that Barca are all-in on Garcia and that the feeling is mutual, but they can only afford him now if Todibo goes.

If the player doesn’t arrive now for a fee, it would appear that he would settle for a free transfer at the end of his contract with the Citizens.