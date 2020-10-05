Video: Adrian showed shaky signs with mistake in Liverpool training earlier this week

Liverpool fans will absolutely hate to see that Adrian showed some clear warning signs in training earlier this week, just days before the stopper’s poor performance in the 7-2 defeat against Aston Villa.

A mistake from Adrian allowed Ollie Watkins to fire the Villains into the lead and fuelled Dean Smith’s relentless side with the fire to really take it to Liverpool’s sloppy defence.

A clip from earlier this week actually showed the stopper dropping the ball after a routine cross in the training session ahead of Liverpool’s Carabao Cup defeat to Arsenal on Thursday evening.

Adrian’s unsuitability as the Merseyside outfit’s backup stopper wasn’t made evident on that night though, as the Reds limited the Gunners to very few chances before losing on penalties.

After seeing this, I’m genuinely worried about tomorrow pic.twitter.com/WMg6WjNn9U — 9 (@F9Txrres) September 30, 2020

Pictures from LFC TV.

Despite the fact that the Spaniard was the prime reason for the defeat last night, fans should really leave Adrian be after the stopper was subjected to some vile remarks from some Liverpool fans.

The most alarming concern is that Jurgen Klopp can’t exactly paper over Adrian’s cracks by restoring Alisson as a starter for the next game, the Brazilian is expected to be out for weeks with a shoulder injury.

Meaning that unless the Reds sign another goalkeeper before either tonight’s European deadline or the domestic deadline on October 16 (can only deal with EFL clubs), Adrian will be left to start after the international break unless a chance is taken on youngster Caoimhin Kelleher.