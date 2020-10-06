Arsenal left frustrated over five players on transfer deadline day

Arsenal were reportedly left frustrated on deadline day despite their last-minute signing of Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid.
The Ghana international should be a superb signing for the Gunners, and looks to have the potential to majorly strengthen what had been an area of weakness in Mikel Arteta’s squad.
However, Arsenal are still left with a number of players they don’t really need, with the Evening Standard noting their frustration at a lack of successful sales this summer.
The report lists Sead Kolasinac, Shkodran Mustafi, Mesut Ozil and Sokratis Papastathopoulos as players they would have liked to offload, while a loan move for William Saliba also ended up falling through.
Arsenal’s spending this summer will have surprised a few, with the Gunners not normally known for splashing the cash on established stars like Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes, though Willian was a shrewd signing on a free.
The north Londoners would surely have benefited from balancing the books a little by selling high earners like Ozil in particular, while Mustafi, Kolasinac and Sokratis seem likely to only leave Arteta’s squad a little bloated as they’re surely not going to feature regularly this season.