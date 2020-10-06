Arsenal new-boy Thomas Partey has sent an emotional farewell message to Atletico Madrid and the club’s fans after he left them in a dramatic deadline day move.
The Ghana international became the Gunners’ latest signing yesterday in a slightly unexpected late twist in the transfer window, and many Atletico fans will no doubt have been left shocked and angered by his sudden departure.
See below as Partey sends an emotional message to his ‘family’ at the Spanish club, saying he only has words of gratitude for them…
Querida afición rojiblanca, hoy solo tengo palabras de agradecimiento con vosotros. Desde hace ya varios años, el Atlético de Madrid ha sido mi casa y una parte de esta familia siempre estará conmigo. Quiero dar las gracias al club por la confianza depositada en mi desde el primer día , pero sobre todo, quiero daros las gracias a vosotros, a esta maravillosa afición que me acepto desde el primer momento y que ha demostrado que está tanto en las buenas como en las malas y que verdaderamente nunca deja de creer. El atlético de Madrid no es solo un club, es una familia. Gracias ♥️
Arsenal fans will be excited to see their new signing in action after the upcoming international break, though of course it’s frustrating that they’ll have to wait a little while after the excitement of his arrival yesterday.
For now, Partey has changed his Twitter header to a picture of the Arsenal crest on the Emirates Stadium…