(Photo) Thomas Partey sends heartfelt message to Atletico Madrid fans after last-minute Arsenal transfer

Arsenal FC
Arsenal new-boy Thomas Partey has sent an emotional farewell message to Atletico Madrid and the club’s fans after he left them in a dramatic deadline day move.

The Ghana international became the Gunners’ latest signing yesterday in a slightly unexpected late twist in the transfer window, and many Atletico fans will no doubt have been left shocked and angered by his sudden departure.

See below as Partey sends an emotional message to his ‘family’ at the Spanish club, saying he only has words of gratitude for them…

Arsenal fans will be excited to see their new signing in action after the upcoming international break, though of course it’s frustrating that they’ll have to wait a little while after the excitement of his arrival yesterday.

For now, Partey has changed his Twitter header to a picture of the Arsenal crest on the Emirates Stadium…

