Video: Highlights of new Arsenal signing Thomas Partey bossing the midfield in both games vs Liverpool last season

Arsenal FC Liverpool FC
Thomas Partey looks an immense signing for Arsenal after some strong displays in Atletico Madrid’s midfield down the years.

The Ghana international will no doubt have impressed the Gunners with his performances against Liverpool in last season’s Champions League in particular.

Watch below as Partey showed his all-round game by dominating the Reds in the middle of the park, getting back to do his defensive work whilst also looking intelligent with his passing and movement on the ball…

Partey was also one of the best players in Atletico’s surprise win at Anfield in the second leg of this tie, with further highlights below…

Liverpool fans certainly won’t be looking forward to coming up against Partey again, but it should make for interesting viewing the next time Arsenal come up against Jurgen Klopp’s side.

All in all, it was a good transfer window for AFC, who also brought in Willian and Gabriel Magalhaes.

  1. prince Akinlabi Adeolu says:
    October 6, 2020 at 8:23 am

    Good for us
    up gooners

