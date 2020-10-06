According to Goal, Championship sides Middlesbrough and Watford have made offers to sign Abdul Baba Rahman on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea.

Chelsea still have the chance to move on some of the deadwood in their squad with a domestic transfer window open until October 16 – in which the Blues are allowed to do business with EFL clubs.

As per the Guardian, Chelsea signed the Ghana international in the summer of 2015 for an initial fee of £14m. The ace struggled for the Blues and has been loaned out four times since.

Goal claim that Rahman, who is just 26 years old, is targeting a loan spell in the Championship to help reignite his career.

Rahman’s career has been derailed by a few major injuries after his first serious setback came in the 17/18 season, Goal report that the ace is now fully fit and has even turned out for the side’s Under-23s in a couple of friendlies recently.

Before loaning him out last summer, the Blues extended the ace’s contract by one-year – until 2022, as per Chelsea’s official website.

Rahman showed some glimpses of promise during his two loan spells with Schalke and Ligue 1 outfit Reims in particular, but his time with Mallorca last season was a nightmare.

The Ghanaian was limited to just three outings over the entire campaign due to an injury. All of Rahman’s 23 competitive appearances for the Blues came in his debut season.

Middlesbrough and Watford may be perfect destinations for Rahman to put himself in the shop window, they’re both promotion hopefuls as well, which could boost Chelsea’s chances of cashing in.