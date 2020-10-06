Exclusive: Chelsea legend surprised by transfer decision on “ineffective” attacker

Chelsea legend Alan Hudson is never short of a controversial opinion or two, but it would be hard to disagree with his latest.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, ‘Huddy’ couldn’t believe that the Blues had turned down a reported £70m offer (per The Guardian) from Bayern Munich for Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The 19-year-old has long looked a promising talent after rising through Chelsea’s academy, but it’s fair to say he’s not currently showing signs of living up to his true potential, so a big-money sale for a squad player might have been a good opportunity for the club to make a big profit.

Hudson admits he would have snapped Bayern’s hands off if he’d been in charge.

“This is a little bit of a mystery to me as I have watched this player on several occasions and on that evidence I would snap off the hand of anyone wanting to pay that kind of money,” Hudson told CaughtOffside.

“I watched him against a very poor Crystal Palace side at the weekend and he looked like he was playing for the losing side he was so ineffective.

“This was the kind of match that you would want to the ball as much a possible, but he has the unhealthy habit of passing it back far too much, something that Bayern would not allow.”

With Chelsea having spent so much money in the transfer window on incoming players, getting such an amount into club coffers would’ve gone some way to balancing the books.

However, Frank Lampard clearly sees a future for the player at Stamford Bridge.

At present, the player is finding it hard to break into the starting XI, and will have to work hard to force his way into the side.

Much will depend on how well the new-look Blues get on as a unit, and also how well they fare in terms of injuries.

For Hudson, however, it’s very much an opportunity missed.