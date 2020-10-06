Chelsea reportedly informed Arsenal that Jorginho was not for sale after they neglected to follow up their transfer pursuit of West Ham defensive midfielder Declan Rice.

Arsenal considered Jorginho as an option to strengthen their midfield this summer before eventually doing a deadline day deal for Thomas Partey, but The Athletic have explained why a move never materialised.

The Italy international could have been a fine signing for the Gunners, with The Athletic noting that manager Mikel Arteta has long been an admirer of his, dating back to his time as part of Manchester City’s coaching team.

However, it sounds like a move for Jorginho hinged on Chelsea replacing him with Rice, but the west London giants never really stepped up their interest in the England international, according to The Athletic.

As a result, it’s no surprise CFC were not keen to let Jorginho go, with the former Napoli man proving a key part of Frank Lampard’s side and a real leader on the pitch, having stepped in as vice-captain in recent times.

Arsenal fans won’t care now, as Partey arguably looks the superior signing anyway, though there’s also some interesting stuff in The Athletic’s report about what went wrong in their Houssem Aouar transfer pursuit.