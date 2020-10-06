Chelsea will regret losing “outstanding” young talent, says ex-Blue

Former Chelsea star Alan Hudson has named Tariq Lamptey as a player the Blues may live to regret losing after his fine start to life at Brighton.

The talented 20-year-old looks a huge prospect after showing what he can do at Premier League level, with his recent departure from Chelsea to Brighton allowing him to play more regularly.

Lamptey could have had an impact at Chelsea, however, according to ex-Blue Hudson, who says he’d give them precisely what they need from the full-back positions.

“I look at the young lad Lamptey they sold to Brighton, who has impressed me hugely,” Hudson told CaughtOffside. “I would have kept him as he is most definitely one for the future.

“He has been outstanding at Brighton since Lockdown. He’s quick at turning defence into attack, which is something Chelsea lack – real pace with quality at the end of it. I think Frank Lampard got this one wrong!”

One promising addition Chelsea made at full-back this summer was the signing of Ben Chilwell from Leicester City.

The England international shone during his time with the Foxes, but injuries meant he had to wait to finally get going at Stamford Bridge.

Hudson was pleased with what he saw from Chilwell in the win over Crystal Palace, but insists he’ll need to see him against tougher opposition before making a more conclusive judgement.

“He settled in well enough but you cannot tell against such bad opposition,” Hudson said. “It’s much like saying the centre-backs look good when the opposition play with no attackers.

“We can only really judge if this is a good buy after he faces much sterner opposition.”

