With Porto confirming the signing of Malang Sarr on a season-long loan deal earlier, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano adds that Chelsea will also bank a loan fee for the defender.

Romano reports that the Portuguese giants will pay a €2m loan fee to recruit Sarr, whilst also covering the 21-year-old’s wages in full.

This is simply an incredible bits of business from the Blues, who signed the Frenchman for free on a five-year contract earlier this summer.

Sarr has been handed the chance to feature for a top European club in Porto, who will count on the centre-back as an important player as they look to defender the league title this season.

Malang Sarr to Porto is official, loan from Chelsea [€2m, full salary covered by Porto]. #cfc Chelsea also loan out Van Ginkel to PSV. Lucas Verissimo is *not* joining Porto. Felipe Anderson deal at final stages on loan from West Ham, details still to be sorted. #whufc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 6, 2020

Sarr left boyhood club Nice this summer after his contract expired, the ace was a key first-team player as soon as broke out of the academy ranks a few years ago.

The youngster made 19 Ligue 1 appearances last season as Nice finished 5th in the French top-flight.

Sarr is one of the most experienced centre-backs in his age groups, with 119 first-team outings for Nice.

It’s clear that the defender is highly-rated within the France setup after winning over 40 caps for the youth sides from Under-16s to 21s level.

Chelsea have acted wisely to immediately sanction a loan exit for the ace as they’ve already got plenty of options at centre-back in Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Fikayo Tomori, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger.

This is no doubt an incredible bit of business from the west London outfit, they’re already making money off of a player that they managed to sign on a free transfer.