Paris FC have officially announced that 16-year-old Sami Tlemcani has joined Premier League side Chelsea, the promising goalkeeper leaves the Ligue 2 outfit after just over two years with the club.

Chelsea certainly appear to have snatched themselves up a real talent with Paris FC stating that Tlemcani has trained with the first-team since the age of 15.

RMC Sport’s Loic Tanzi reports that the French side resisted Chelsea’s transfer offers for a long time, but have ultimately given in and allowed the ace to join one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Le Paris FC va vendre son jeune gardien Sami Tlemcani (2004) à Chelsea. Longtemps, le PFC aura résisté aux offres anglaises. Le départ du Français est aussi une preuve que la nouvelle politique de formation du Paris FC est en train de porter ses fruits #Mercato #RMCLive — Loïc Tanzi (@Tanziloic) October 6, 2020

This move isn’t really a surprise at all, Chelsea have been one of the most active sides in the top-flight when it comes to recruiting bright European talents before the age of 18.

Tlemcani joins a side that have a very well-established academy – full of highly-rated talent – it will be interesting to see if the ace quickly stands out at youth level.

With very little known about the goalkeeper at this stage of his career, the fact that Tlemcani trained with Paris FC’s first-team since he was just 15 speaks volume of the kind of prospect the Blues have on their hands.