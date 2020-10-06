Edinson Cavani made the deadline day move to Manchester United as the Red Devils finally got their act together with some late deals to end the transfer window strongly.

Many fans will no doubt remain unconvinced after so many big-name targets failed to arrive at Old Trafford, with several areas of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad still looking in need of strengthening.

Still, the signing of Cavani looks like a promising one, with the Uruguay international enjoying a superbly prolific career in Serie A and Ligue 1 before this late move to the Premier League.

Discussing United’s transfer business in an exclusive interview with CaughtOffside, former Man Utd midfielder Luke Chadwick praised the signing of Cavani, even if he suspects the 33-year-old ended up being something of a last resort for the club.

“I’m sure he’s got something to offer, he’s had an incredible career in the game,” Chadwick said of Cavani. “Obviously he’s getting a little bit older and you do fear maybe that was a signing that came about because they missed out on a few other players they wanted and Cavani was available.

“But he could be one of those that comes in and – if he starts scoring straight away – it’ll look like a stroke of genius. It’ll be interesting to see where he fits in, whether he starts games. From the looks of the last few Premier League performances, United need players who can come in and play straight away.”

United also struck a deal for a new left-back on deadline day, bringing in Alex Telles from Porto, and Chadwick feels that could also be a good move by his former club.

Luke Shaw has not been at his best for some time now, and the presence of another big-name in that position could be ideal to spark some better form out of the England international.

“Shaw struggled (against Tottenham) like every member of the back four, but before his injury he looked like he was getting back to something like his best,” Chadwick said. “I think Alex Telles adds competition but hopefully that will bring the best out of Luke Shaw. It looks at the moment like a few players are guaranteed a place so a bit of extra competition will raise levels and raise standards.”