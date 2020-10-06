FC Porto want out-of-favour Man United midfielder on season-long loan

Portuguese champions FC Porto reportedly want to take out-of-favour Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard on a season-long loan as the Portuguese transfer market remains open.

Lingard, 27, joined United’s youth academy 20-years ago and after enjoying successful loan spells at Leicester City, Birmingham City, Brighton and Derby County, the Englishman went onto force his way into the Reds’ first-team during the 2015-16 season.

Arguably Lingard’s finest moment came during the 2016 FA Cup final when the midfielder scored the winning goal after smashing the ball past Crystal Palace keeper Wayne Hennessey in the 110th minute to bring the illustrious trophy back to Old Trafford.

However, after recently falling out-of-favour with current United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Lingard has emerged as a shock target for Portuguese side FC Porto who are reportedly keen on bringing in the Englishman on a season-long loan, as per ESPN’s Rob Dawson.

Transfer window still open in Portugal and Porto showing interest in Jesse Lingard. Would be a season-long loan if it happens. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) October 6, 2020

If United are open to allowing Lingard to depart they may be able to draw upon their recent transfer dealings with FC Porto after the Reds captured left-back Alex Telles during yesterday’s deadline day, as per ManUtd.com.