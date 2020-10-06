According to SportWitness via Futbol Uruguay, Facundo Pellistri renounced his entitlement of 20% of any transfer fee in order to seal a move to Manchester United.

The Red Devils officially announced the signing of the 18-year-old last night, with the winger signing a five-year contract that includes the option of a further year.

It’s reported that as the Manchester outfit agreed a fee of $10m with Penarol rather than paying the ace’s $10m release clause, Pellistri was entitled to 20% of the transfer fee.

With the winger keen to seal a transfer before the deadline passed, Pellistri renounced the 20% sell-on clause and instead agreed to keeping 20% of any profit made from a future sale instead.

Futbol Uruguay explained some more about the deal in another article.

Pellistri wasn’t the only wide man that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side recruited yesterday, with United pre-agreeing a deal to sign Amad Diallo Traore in January in a move worth up to €40m.

Pellistri, who is primarily deployed as a right-winger, made 37 appearances for Penarol’s first-team, scoring twice and chipping in with four assists

The Athletic (subscription required) reported in the summer that Solskjaer got the inside track on the talent by contacting former Red Devil and then Penarol boss Diego Forlan.

The youngster broke through into Penarol’s first-team in the second-half of the 2019 season and certainly hasn’t looked back since.

The Athletic add that Pellistri already speaks English, something that will certainly help the ace settle at Old Trafford, as well as joining the club at the same time as one Uruguay’s greatest players ever – Edinson Cavani.

The fact that Pellistri waived off $2m that he could’ve pocketed from the deal tells you everything you need to know about the youngster, Manchester United fans will absolutely love this.