Official: Arsenal confirm yet another done deal as Dutch winger joins

Arsenal’s work in the transfer market continues as they announce yet another new signing to their academy.

The Gunners had a strong end to the transfer window as they announced the signing of Thomas Partey on deadline day in what could well be one of the best moves of the whole transfer window.

Earlier today, Nikolaj Moller was also confirmed as a new arrival, and now the official site have once again reported on the addition of Joel Ideho to the youth squad.

The 17-year-old is a Netherlands youth international and plays out wide, having shone in spells with both Willem II and Ajax.

Arsenal fans will now hope they’ve uncovered yet another gem, with the north Londoners having a proud record down the years of unearthing some of the best young players in the world.

This initially brought them a lot of success in the early part of the Arsene Wenger era, though they still continue to stick to a policy of promoting players from their academy alongside more established big-name signings.