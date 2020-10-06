Jurgen Klopp wanted Jadon Sancho but expected the Englishman to go to rivals Man United

Manchester United’s arch-rivals Liverpool were considering launching a summer bid for the Red Devil’s number-one summer transfer target Jadon Sancho but manager Jurgen Klopp was so convinced the Englishman would go to Old Trafford that the champions failed to act upon their interest.

Sancho, 20, has been the saga of the summer and is likely to become the saga of next summer too.

The talented winger who is currently plying his trade for Borussia Dortmund emerged earlier this year as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s number-one summer target, however, despite a summer of relentless links, the 20-year-old failed to make the move to Old Trafford.

According to The Athletic the talented Dortmund winger was also being considered by arch-rivals Liverpool but due to manager Klopp being convinced that he was on his way to United, an official approach from the Merseyside club never came.

The Athletic report that the elite German manager told friends as early as August that he was certain Sancho would be a United player before the summer transfer window’s October 5 deadline.

The recent report has already laid the groundwork for the two rivals to go head-to-head next summer for Sancho’s signature when Dortmund will surely be more inclined to let their star-man depart.