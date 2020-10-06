According to Record, Liverpool ace Marko Grujic will join Porto on a season-long loan deal, with the Portuguese transfer window still open until October 25, as per ESPN.

Record add that the Serbian has been identified as the much-needed midfield addition following the departure of Danilo Pereira on loan to Paris Saint-Germain and Vitor Ferreira on loan to Wolves.

Grujic will find first-team football at Liverpool extremely hard to come by due to Jurgen Klopp’s world-class options in midfield, with a loan exit for the German’s first ever signing perhaps the best option.

Journalist Goncalo Lopes reports that a deal is expected to be confirmed.

More Stories / Latest News ‘Should’ve been Sancho’ – These Man United fans react as Edinson Cavani is handed iconic No.7 shirt ‘Disappointment’ for William Saliba as Saint-Etienne hit back at Arsenal after loan move falls through Contract agreed: Barcelona seal terms with ace ahead of free transfer next summer

Should a deal for Grujic go through, this will mark some wonderful bits of business from Porto today, with the Primeira Liga side also sealing the loan signings of West Ham attacker Felipe Anderson and Chelsea Malang Sarr earlier.

Grujic has since spent the last two campaigns with Hertha Berlin, the Serbia international was solid for the Bundesliga outfit, scoring nine goals and providing three assists in 54 appearances.

The 24-year-old will be a quality addition to Porto’s team, Grujic is versatile enough to flourish in all sorts of midfielder roles, either as a creative No.8, advanced attacking midfielder or even as a more defensive midfielder.

Grujic featured in both of Liverpool’s Carabao Cup appearances this season, even getting on the scoresheet against Lincoln, but has not been part of the matchday squad for any top-flight games.

As well the quality he showed in Berlin, Grujic also experienced a solid loan spell with Cardiff a few years ago, spurring them on to promotion to the Premier League in the second-half of the 17/18 season.