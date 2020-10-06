Manchester United were by far the busiest team during yesterday’s summer transfer international deadline after bringing in no less than four new signings.

The last 24-hours for United have arguably been their busiest period in recent history after the club welcomed four new first-team additions.

Let’s take a look at who the Reds brought in during yesterday’s deadline day and how I see their latest venture going, I have also given each new signing a rating out of 10.

Edinson Cavani – Free transfer

Elite striker, albeit one that is 33-years-old, but no doubt his experience and prolific goalscoring ability will be a welcomed addition at Old Trafford.

Perhaps not expected to be a starter in every game, Cavani will undoubtedly feature heavily between now and the end of the domestic season. If the United coaching staff can set the Reds up in a way which gets the best out of the South American, United will have a serious striker on their hands.

On the downside, it’s tough to disagree with the majority of fans who are dubbing this transfer as a ‘panic buy’. Cavani has been available for several months after departing Paris-Saint Germain earlier this summer and with no approach previously made, the signing of Cavani screams “We left it too late!”, but let’s not judge the striker’s impact based on his new club’s poor pre-planning.

My hope is that Cavani’s presence in and around the club will offer the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and most importantly Mason Greenwood invaluable experience which can be drawn upon long after the South American’s departure.

My Cavani prediction is that the former Paris-Saint Germain striker nets at least 14 Premier League goals during the 2020-21 season.

Signing rating: 7/10

Easily the signing United fan’s are most excited about. The 27-year-old attacking left-back really can offer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the ability to add a new dimension to United.

After seeing arch-rivals Liverpool successfully deploy the modernised attacking full-back role with the results painstakingly obvious for all to see, Solskjaer will hoping his new Brazilian full-back can add to United’s already impressive goal tallies.

Telles’ arrival will surely signal the end of Luke Shaw being the side’s regular left-back with the Englishman expected to either become a rotational squad player or be asked to adapt to to a centre-back role.

Fans can expect the 27-year-old’s arrival to offer some much-needed support to the likes of Rashford who has been struggling to recapture his 2019-20 form.

My Telles prediction is that the experienced full-back will bag at least 10 assists throughout the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Signing rating: 8/10

The exciting youngster who plays mainly as a right-winger has been brought in from Uruguayan top-flight side CA Penarol.

Despite being just 18-years-old, the exciting teenager is expected to go straight into United’s first-team (Telegraph) which really could be a tell-tale sign as to how highly the youngster is rated among the United coaching staff.

The talented winger is hotly tipped for great things and it will be exciting to see how he adapts to England’s top-flight whilst playing for a side who demand the very best from their attacking players.

However, let’s not forget that the young Uruguayan is still just a teenager and coming from his home country to play in the notoriously demanding Premier League will not be an easy transition.

The pressure will be ramped up on the teenager to prove he has more to offer than the likes of Daniel James.

My Pellistri prediction is that the youngster’s arrival will signal the end of Daniel James’ United career. I expect James to be loaned out in January and eventually moved on in a permanent deal the following summer.

Signing rating: 6/10

From a personal point of view, this is the signing I am most excited to see.

The youngster who has already been likened to the great Lionel Messi by Papu Gomez (as quoted by Fabrizio Romano) has a seriously bright future.

Of course, it goes without saying, playing at an elite senior level such as in the Premier League is no easy-task, but in terms of potential, there have been very few I have seen who offer as much as United’s new attacker does.

Expected to join-up with the Reds in January due to work permit and passport complications, the young winger who plays on the right but operates as an electrically paced inside forward has all the tools required to set the league alight.

I may be overdoing it slightly here, but my prediction is that United’s new wonder-kid will enjoy such an impressive breakthrough campaign that fans will be calling for him to take on the famous number-seven shirt.

Signing rating: 9/10

