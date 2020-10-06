Manchester United reportedly angered Borussia Dortmund with their whole approach to the Jadon Sancho transfer this summer.

In a detailed report on the saga from The Athletic, it sounds like Man Utd blatantly failed to take Dortmund seriously over their asking price for Sancho and the August 10 deadline to let him go.

The report explains that the Red Devils believed Dortmund would back down on their valuation of Sancho and let him go eventually, which clearly didn’t amuse club chiefs at the Bundesliga giants.

Sancho would have been a superb signing for United if they could have pulled it off, but the England international will now be staying put in Germany.

All in all, it wasn’t the best transfer window for United, though they did manage some late business with big-name signings of Edinson Cavani and Alex Telles arriving on deadline day.

Sancho, however, could have been a crucial addition out wide – an area Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side still look a little weak in at the moment.

MUFC fans will hope their club can revive a deal for the young attacker in the future, but based on this report, they will have a tough task on their hands after such a poor handling of this saga.