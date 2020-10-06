According to Futbol Uruguay, Manchester United will pay the $10m transfer fee for Facundo Pellistri in two instalments.

Futbol Uruguay report that Penarol will receive the first €5m of the fee next week, with the other half of the figure to arrive next October.

United officially announced the signing of the 18-year-old last night, with the winger signing a five-year contract that includes the option of a further 12 months.

Futbol Uruguay also detail in their report how Pellistri helped seal the move by deciding to waive the 20% sell-on fee he was due, showing the kind of man he is and helping out the club that developed him.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side also sealed a deal to sign another winger on deadline day, with United pre-agreeing a move worth up to €40m for Atalanta ace Amad Diallo Traore.

Pellistri, who is primarily deployed as a right-winger, made 37 appearances for Penarol’s first-team, scoring twice and chipping in with four assists

The Athletic (subscription required) were the first UK outlet to break news of United’s interest in the talent months ago, claiming that Solskjaer got the inside track on Pellistri after talks with former Red Devil and then Penarol boss Diego Forlan.

Pellistri joins the Old Trafford outfit at the same time as one of Uruguay’s best ever players in Edinson Cavani, with the compatriots able to help each other settle smoothly.