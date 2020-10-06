Done deal: Arsenal confirm another new signing this morning

Arsenal have confirmed another signing this morning as young striker Nikolaj Moller after yesterday’s deadline.
The Gunners had a fine summer by bringing in big names like Willian and Gabriel Magalhaes, as well as Thomas Partey late on yesterday.
MORE: Arsenal left frustrated over five players on transfer deadline day
Moller’s arrival has now been confirmed by Arsenal’s official site, with the 18-year-old forward joining the club from Swedish side Malmo and linking up with Arsenal’s academy.
Arsenal’s official site describe Moller as a powerful and prolific attacker, so fans will no doubt hope he can continue to progress at the Emirates Stadium and perhaps break into the first-team in the near future.
Arsenal are well known for handing opportunities to young players and have a number of academy graduates involved in their senior side now, such as Bukayo Saka, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Eddie Nketiah.
Moller looks to have the potential to follow in their footsteps, so this low-key signing might not grab the headlines for now, but may one day be looked back on as a smart piece of business.