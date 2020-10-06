Done deal: Arsenal confirm another new signing this morning

Arsenal have confirmed another signing this morning as young striker Nikolaj Moller after yesterday’s deadline.

The Gunners had a fine summer by bringing in big names like Willian and Gabriel Magalhaes, as well as Thomas Partey late on yesterday.

Moller’s arrival has now been confirmed by Arsenal’s official site, with the 18-year-old forward joining the club from Swedish side Malmo and linking up with Arsenal’s academy.

Arsenal’s official site describe Moller as a powerful and prolific attacker, so fans will no doubt hope he can continue to progress at the Emirates Stadium and perhaps break into the first-team in the near future.

Arsenal are well known for handing opportunities to young players and have a number of academy graduates involved in their senior side now, such as Bukayo Saka, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Eddie Nketiah.

Moller looks to have the potential to follow in their footsteps, so this low-key signing might not grab the headlines for now, but may one day be looked back on as a smart piece of business.