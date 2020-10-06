Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone was reportedly left “very angry” at Thomas Partey’s late transfer to Arsenal on deadline day.

This is according to the Daily Mirror, citing Libertad Digital journalist David Vinuesa Malbac, with the report explaining that Simeone was sure Partey would be staying in the Spanish capital.

Arsenal announced the signing of the Ghana international last night, however, in what looks a very exciting move by the north London giants.

Additional reporting from The Athletic also explains how Atletico were left stunned by this late swoop, with relations between the two clubs now tipped to have been damaged beyond repair.

The Athletic quote a source as describing the deal as “incredible”, with Atletico furious at the lack of notice from Arsenal as they made their late move.

Gooners will no doubt find this quite amusing, and will surely appreciate this new-found ruthlessness from their club in the transfer market.

It’s been a good window for Arsenal, who also signed Willian and Gabriel Magalhaes earlier in the summer, whilst also crucially tying Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang down to a new contract.