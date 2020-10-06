(Photo) Man United new-boy Amad Diallo snapped with a future team-mate

A photograph showing Manchester United’s new signing Amad Diallo posing with current Reds’ midfielder Paul Pogba has surfaced.

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp wanted Jadon Sancho but expected the Englishman to go to rivals Man United

Diallo, 18, joined United during yesterday’s summer transfer deadline day from Serie A side Atalanta for a fee of £19.1m, as per TransferMarkt.

Although the youngster’s transfer was announced via the club’s website ManUtd.com yesterday, the youngster is not expected to team-up with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Reds until January due to work permit and passport complications.

However, as the United faithful’s excitement continues to grow over the arrival of the highly-rated 18-year-old, an old photograph has emerged showing the talented winger with future team-mate Pogba.