According to Spanish publication Marca, Real Madrid have got the better of heated rivals Barcelona to complete the signing of left-back Rafael Obrador from Real Mallorca.

Marca report that Madrid have had their eye on Obrador for ‘many’ years but decided to act this summer after Barcelona became one of the sides to express an interest in signing the talent.

It’s claimed that the 16-year-old has his ‘heart set’ on a move to Los Blancos though, signalling a major coup for the La Liga champions over their rivals.

Obrador made his professional debut with a cameo off the bench in Mallorca’s final game of La Liga last season, before they were relegated to the second-tier.

Obrador has been capped at Under-15s and 16s level for Spain. It’s clear that the ace is a highly-rated talent as he didn’t even have to prove himself for the reserves side before making his first-team debut.

Whilst there’s very little public knowledge of Obrador’s game at this stage of his career, there’s no doubt that beating Barcelona to the signing of a talent should be considered as a victory for Madrid.