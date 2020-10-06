‘Should’ve been Sancho’ – These Man United fans react as Edinson Cavani is handed iconic No.7 shirt

Some Manchester United fans have reacted angrily to deadline day signing Edinson Cavani being handed the No.7 shirt, with some stating that this should’ve been for Jadon Sancho.

United announced the signature of the Cavani last night, with the 33-year-old signing an initial one-year contract that includes the option of a further 12 months.

The prolific striker joins on a free transfer after leaving Paris Saint-Germain in May. Cavani will follow the legendary likes of George Best, Bryan Robson Eric Cantona, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo in sporting the No.7 shirt.

The Guardian report that the Red Devils walked away from signing Sancho as the total cost of the deal would’ve been €250m – including the €120m transfer, wages and the agent fee.

? 7??@ECavaniOfficial will become the latest Red to don our number seven shirt ?#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 6, 2020

Here’s how some of the so-called United faithful have reacted to Edinson Cavani’s signing and the star being handed the iconic shirt number:

Should’ve been Sancho ? — Brandon ? ? (@FootBoIa) October 6, 2020

shameless — Ed ? (@MataMatics_) October 6, 2020

Disrespect to the number 7 — GLAZERSOUT (@HY_MUFC) October 6, 2020

Just when I feel I’ve hit rock bottom…

The club finds new ways to disappoint me…. — Joydeep (@joyydeeeep) October 6, 2020

Throwing the 7 shirt around to anyone these days, the club is a mess from top to bottom — Danny Phillips (@dannyphillips87) October 6, 2020

Disgrace — Prosper (@Prosper457) October 6, 2020

No way — zaid ? (@mo_zaid7) October 6, 2020

More Stories / Latest News ‘Disappointment’ for William Saliba as Saint-Etienne hit back at Arsenal after loan move falls through Contract agreed: Barcelona seal terms with ace ahead of free transfer next summer Manchester United will pay attacker’s transfer fee in two instalments

The supporters being disappointed at the failure to land Sancho is one thing but some disrespectfully taking aim at Cavani before the ace has even kicked a ball is a real shame to see.

What did they think would happen – it’s not Cavani’s fault he was signed in these circumstances and he’s hardly supposed to turn down the chance to test himself in the Premier League and feature for one of the world’s biggest clubs – is he?

Cavani’s contract situation led to his time at PSG ending on a sour note despite steering them to 19 trophies, the Uruguayan played second-fiddle to Mauro Icardi last season.

Despite this, Cavani still managed to score seven goals and provide three assists in 22 appearances last term. The ace boasts an amazing tally of 391 goals for club and country.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now has a respectfully more experienced and proven option to challenge – or perhaps even start alongside Anthony Martial – than boyhood fan Odion Ighalo.

Martial has looked impressive after being transitioned into a centre-forward, it will be interesting to see whether the Frenchman will start ahead of or alongside Cavani, a tactical change would be needed to accomodate both as strikers in the starting lineup.