Alex Telles reveals what Manchester United duo said to him about Old Trafford transfer

Manchester United’s new signing Alex Telles has revealed chats with Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot about sealing a transfer to Old Trafford this summer.

Telles joined the Red Devils from Porto on deadline day, and he previously played alongside United right-back Dalot at the Portuguese club, though Dalot is now out on loan at AC Milan this season, so they won’t be linking up together for Man Utd any time soon.

Telles also spoke to Fernandes, who moved from Sporting Lisbon to United back in January, and it sounds like the Brazilian left-back heard nothing but good things about life in Manchester.

“I spoke to Diogo and he sent me a message to wish me good luck. United is a big club and I want to help United grow as a football club,” Telles told United’s official site.

“I believe I’m going to meet a marvellous group. I’ve spoken to Bruno Fernandes and he’s said how welcoming the boys are. I believe I will settle very well into the group.”

United fans will now hope Telles can settle quickly and have a positive impact at the club, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in need of an upgrade on the struggling Luke Shaw on the left-hand side of his defence.

Telles looked a quality performer at Porto and seems ready now to make the step up to playing for a bigger club and in a more competitive league.