Video: Thomas Partey’s stats vs Arsenal’s other midfielders is almost embarrassing…

Arsenal FC
We all know Thomas Partey is a world class midfielder after watching him in action for Atletico Madrid, but it’s a little embarrassing for his new Arsenal team-mates.

Watch the video below as the gulf between Partey and Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Mohamed Elneny and Joe Willock is illustrated when comparing tackles, interceptions, recoveries, and even goals…

Arsenal fans will be glad Partey has finally arrived, as these stats just illustrate how badly he’s been needed at the Emirates Stadium.

The Ghana international puts his new team-mates to shame, really, but fans will hope his presence can also help raise the standards of those around him.

