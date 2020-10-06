(Video) Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga addresses confidence concerns ahead of international break

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has addressed the increasing concerns surrounding his lack of confidence ahead of the international break.

Kepa, 26, joined Chelsea in 2018 from Athletic Bilbao in a move which cost the Blues an eye-watering £72m, as per TransferMarkt.

However, having endured a terrible patch of form the Spaniard has recently fallen out-of-favour at Stamford Bridge with new keeper Edouard Mendy joining from Rennes, as per Sky Sports highlighting manager Frank Lampard’s lack of trust in Kepa.

Now on international duty with his country Spain, Kepa has addressed the concerns surrounding his form and lack of confidence. The keeper told Spanish reporters he is determined to turn his bad form around, he said: “I feel good, strong, with confidence.

Perhaps it is not a dream situation, but during the soccer career sometimes I have to live moments like this. I have confidence in turning it around and doing my best when I play.”

