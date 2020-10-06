(Video) Dominic Calvert-Lewin responds to recent England COVID-19 breaches

In-form Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has given his take on the recent COVID-19 guideline breaches by international team-mates Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho.

Earning his first international call-up earlier this week after getting off to a flying start for club Everton, the 23-year-old forward has already scored nine goals in just six appearances in all competitions.

Ahead of his country’s next three international fixtures, Calvert-Lewin has reiterated that good behaviour when representing England is paramount after his three international team-mates were dropped for attending a packed party last week, as per BBC Sport.

England’s next three fixtures are against Wales in a friendly on October 8 followed by two Nations League matches against Belgium (October 11) and Denmark (October 14).