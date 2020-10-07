The last few months have been amongst the most turbulent in FC Barcelona’s history.

From the Barcagate scandal through to Lionel Messi wanting to leave the club and everything in between – such as that 8-2 defeat against Bayern Munich – it’s a wonder that the Catalans have still managed to perform on the pitch.

Indeed, with three tough games to open their La Liga season (Villarreal, Celta and Sevilla), you’d be forgiven for thinking that with all of the turmoil behind the scenes that the blaugranes would be treading water at the wrong end of the table.

It’s to Ronald Koeman’s immense credit that not only are the team unbeaten, but they look as fresh as ever and, moreover, their hunger has most definitely returned.

All in all, things couldn’t have gone better on the pitch since that Champions League debacle.

On Wednesday morning, news filtered out via Football Espana that president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, will be forced to endure a vote of no confidence after the first round of voting secured the amount of votes needed to push on to the second stage.

?? HABRÁ MOCIÓN DE CENSURA contra BARTOMEU. ? Se acaban de validar las 16.521 firmas necesarias. ?ÚLTIMA HORA #JUGONES? pic.twitter.com/aXbgP2Hg96 — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) October 7, 2020

There’s now a very real possibility that Barcelona could have a new president in place this side of Christmas, and that is sure to please many of those connected with the club who blame Bartomeu for most of its current ills.