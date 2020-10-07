Arsenal and Celtic stars forced to self isolate and will miss vital matches for club and country as teammate tests positive for Covid-19

In many ways it’s cruel for the Nation’s League to dangle the possibility of Scotland reaching EURO 2021 via the playoffs, because we all know that something will go wrong along the way.

Usually the team manage to find a way to achieve some kind of glorious failure on the pitch, but the squad has received some dreadful news ahead of their upcoming playoff with Israel:

BREAKING NEWS Stuart Armstrong has tested positive for Covid-19 Kieran Tierney and Ryan Christie identified as close contacts and ordered to isolate for 14 days More on @SkySportsNews https://t.co/GR6rf3Gfz7 — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) October 7, 2020

Stuart Armstrong’s health is the most important thing here so hopefully he’s feeling okay and goes on to make a full recovery as soon as possible, while it must be worrying news for Tierney and Christie too.

From Celtic’s point of view this comes at the worst time because they’re due to play Rangers on the 17th of October, so Christie will miss that and there’s fears that Odsonne Edouard will also be out after a positive test.

Tierney is a vital player for Arsenal so it also looks like he’ll miss the clash with Man City on the same date, but you also have to wonder if this has spread any further in the squad too.