Arsenal owners approved Thomas Partey deal after Mikel Arteta’s personal plea

According to the Independent, Arsenal’s hierarchy approved the signing of Thomas Partey for £45m (€50m) after a personal request from boss Mikel Arteta.

The Independent add that head honcho Stan Kroenke – who has come under constant criticism from the fans over the years – has also ‘underwritten’ Arsenal’s transfer business and losses because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

It came as a surprise to most as the north London outfit finally recruited their long-standing target on deadline day, it seemed as though the chance to get Partey had passed before the club swiftly acted.

This decision from Kroenke and the rest of the Kroenke Sports & Entertainment hierarchy may just win over the fans, the group also own franchises in all but one of America’s main sports leagues (MLB).

Partey had established himself as a key player for Atletico Madrid over the last few years, with the defensive midfielder’s game really growing after he emerged on the scene as a raw talent.

The 27-year-old is now considered as one of the quality deeper-lying midfielders in world football, plaudits that were finally awarded after Partey’s dominant displays against Liverpool last season.

Partey made 46 appearances last term, scoring four times and providing one assist.

The Ghanaian is the modern-moulded breath of fresh air that Arsenal’s midfield need, with Partey a much more energetic and mobile option than someone like Granit Xhaka.

On that point, Partey’s relentless drive on the pitch actually unfairly shadows over the rest of the star’s strengths, as well as being a brilliant tackler, the Ghana international is a fine dribbler.

Partey can offer some more spark in Arsenal’s midfield, which has lacked creativity so far this season and has been further restricted by the 3-4-3 formation.

The ex-Atletico man has the ability to win the ball deep and then drive forward with it – something that Xhaka or even Mohamed Elneny are simply unable to do.