Arsenal starlet equals England U21 record with Alan Shearer and Francis Jeffers

It’s always wonderful when you get some strange names appearing together when it comes to record breaking, so this is definitive proof that being a star at youth level doesn’t guarantee success in senior football.

Until today the England U21 goalscoring record was jointly held by Alan Shearer and Francis Jeffers, and history shows they had very different careers.

Shearer went on to become a Premier League legend as he secured the all-time goalscoring record, while Jeffers managed to play for 12 different clubs and never managed to score more than 7 goals in a single season.

They are now joined by Eddie Nketiah after he scored for England U21s as they somehow only managed to draw with Andorra:

Eddie Nketiah scored again for England U21s today as they drew 3-3 with Andorra. Nketiah is now the joint top scorer for England at U21 level, along with Alan Shearer and Francis Jeffers. pic.twitter.com/b79vcomhBm — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) October 7, 2020

There’s no doubt that this is an impressive achievement from the Arsenal starlet, while it’s fair to suggest that his career looks set to go somewhere between Shearer and Jeffers.

He’s certainly shown enough quality to suggest that he’ll be a Premier League striker for years to come and he might even improve enough to become a very good one, but it’s hard to see him going on to make an impact like Shearer did.

The U21s also have three more games to play before the end of the year, so he’ll be confident of scoring at least one more to ensure he’s out on his own as the record scorer.