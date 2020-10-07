Menu

Arsenal rejected surprise late transfer bid from Champions League giants

Arsenal reportedly turned down a surprise late transfer bid from Paris Saint-Germain for Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

The Greece international has not been the most convincing performer in his time at the Emirates Stadium, though he previously looked solid at former club Borussia Dortmund.

Sokratis may well have been a useful option for PSG due to the slower pace of the game in Ligue 1, but it’s still somewhat surprising to see this link appear, as reported below by Telefoot Chaine journalist Saber Desfarges…

Arsenal may still have a role for Sokratis in their first-team this season as they decided to keep the 32-year-old, but it’s hard to see him getting much of a look-in ahead of the likes of David Luiz, Rob Holding and summer signing Gabriel Magalhaes.

PSG had a pretty quiet summer overall, and could perhaps have benefited from defensive cover after losing long-serving club captain Thiago Silva on a free transfer to Chelsea.

