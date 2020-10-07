Arsenal consider sanctioning surprise loan deal for William Saliba

Arsenal are reportedly considering allowing young centre-back William Saliba a loan move to a Championship club.

Premier League clubs and EFL clubs can still do business until October 16, despite the main transfer window closing on Monday night.

This means Saliba could still be sent out on loan as Arsenal look to offload him to a Championship side in a slightly surprising move, as reported by the Evening Standard.

The Frenchman looked a huge prospect at Saint-Etienne before being snapped up by Arsenal, who then loaned him back to the Ligue 1 club last season.

The Evening Standard report that Saliba almost rejoined Saint-Etienne on another loan for this season, though with that deal falling through, Saliba could now move to the Championship, with Watford and Norwich City mentioned as possible destinations.

Arsenal fans may be a bit bemused by this, however, as Saliba is considered a huge talent who has long looked ready to make an impact in Mikel Arteta’s first-team.

The 19-year-old certainly seems too good to be playing in English football’s second tier, and it’s hard to understand if he’d really have much to gain from the move, even if the alternative is being a squad player at Arsenal for the season to come.