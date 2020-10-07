Menu

‘Can’t start kicking people out’ – Carlton Cole doesn’t blame Chelsea star for Covid party antics

At present, when government advice regarding coronavirus is for there to be no gatherings more than six people, to hold a party for 20 or more is nothing short of sheer stupidity.

Though Tammy Abraham arrived home to a surprise party, the Chelsea star didn’t tell anyone to leave, and proceeded to enjoy himself alongside team-mate, Ben Chilwell, and England international, Jadon Sancho.

Far from condemning Abraham, however, talkSPORT’s Carlton Cole has suggested that the player couldn’t possibly be a party pooper and kick people out.

