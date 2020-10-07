At present, when government advice regarding coronavirus is for there to be no gatherings more than six people, to hold a party for 20 or more is nothing short of sheer stupidity.
Though Tammy Abraham arrived home to a surprise party, the Chelsea star didn’t tell anyone to leave, and proceeded to enjoy himself alongside team-mate, Ben Chilwell, and England international, Jadon Sancho.
Far from condemning Abraham, however, talkSPORT’s Carlton Cole has suggested that the player couldn’t possibly be a party pooper and kick people out.
Pathetic.
? “I feel sorry for Tammy… he’s had a surprise birthday!”
???? “He can’t start kicking people out & being a party pooper!”
? “Ben Chilwell is probably just trying to get on Tammy’s good side.”
Carlton Cole has his say on Abraham, Chilwell & Sancho breaking Covid rules pic.twitter.com/dydGb2sfdi
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 7, 2020