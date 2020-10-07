After two superb wins in the Premier League against Wolves and Leicester, things have been looking up for West Ham United.

The only place they seem to have been struggling recently is in the transfer market with targets missed or players apparently not wanting to sign.

David Sullivan and David Gold appear to be under scrutiny again for the way in which they run the club, but their salvation could be related to the Championship.

The transfer window for the second tier of English football, should they wish to do business with their top flight counterparts, doesn’t close until October 16.

With the recent loan of Felipe Anderson to Porto, it means that some more funds have been freed up for the Hammers.

To that end, the Evening Standard are reporting that the east Londoners are going after Brentford’s Said Benrahma.

The highly-rated 25-year-old winger would bolster David Moyes’ attacking options, whilst the outlet also note that Watford’s Craig Dawson is another potential buy after the Hammers were turned down by Chelsea’s Fikayo Tomori.