Chelsea did try to sell star in the final days of the window but Euro giants baulked at €77m fee and clauses

It was widely expected that Chelsea would look to offload players after an extensive summer of recruitment, but you did think it would be the fringe players rather than the youngsters who showed real promise.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is the perfect example as he’s clearly a talented player who looks like he could become a key member of the team, but it’s also becoming clear that Chelsea were happy to offload him to Bayern Munich in the final days of the window.

German outlet Bild have looked at how everything panned out now that the window is shut, but Chelsea’s demands proved to be too much for the Champions League holders.

They confirm that talks were held and multiple calls took place, and any deal would’ve been a loan with some kind of option or obligation to buy included.

Bayern’s problem was that Chelsea wanted them to complete a permanent deal worth €77m once he had played a certain amount of games, while Bayern would also have to pay a hefty sum if he didn’t play enough either.

Bild even state that Bayern saw sense after seeing these demands and decided to call things off, but you have to think that the Chelsea fans will be delighted with this too.

Every fan wants to see their young players being given a proper chance to prove themselves rather than being sold off to the highest bidder, so it will be interesting to see how much he plays over the next few months.