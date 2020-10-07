According to Goal, Germany boss Joachim Low has confirmed that Antonio Rudiger ‘tried everything’ to leave Chelsea before the transfer window closed for most countries across Europe.

Rudiger had been earmarked for an exit in search of regular first-team football ahead of next summer’s delayed Euros after falling down the pecking order at Chelsea.

The 27-year-old has not made an appearance for Frank Lampard’s side in any of this season’s six games, with the defender only making the matchday squad on one occasion.

Low even confirmed that Rudiger had ‘three or four options’ on the table over the weekend, but none of these materialised before the deadline on Monday night.

Low insists that the defender will now attempt to leave in the January transfer window.

Here’s what Low had to say on the ace:

“I was in constant contact with Toni Rudiger, he was keeping me in the loop. He had three or four options over the weekend but unfortunately, nothing materialised – he can try again in the winter.”

“He can put in a great performance even without a few weeks of match practice. I’ve been walking the path with him over the past few years and we’ve had a dialogue since the very beginning. His development over the past four or five years has been great.”

“He has established himself as a top international player. In terms of athleticism, dynamism and tough duels, he maintains his top level for a few weeks even without match practice.”

“He tried everything to leave Chelsea because the European Championship is very important to him. I think he’ll try to leave again in the winter. He’s doing everything he can to stay in his best form.”

Rudiger’s looked fairly unconvincing over the last year, the defender 26 appearances last season but has now found himself at the bottom of the pile, when it comes to Chelsea’s senior centre-back options.

The summer addition of Thiago Silva will not help the Germany international’s hopes of breaking back into the team, with Rudiger also below Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen and Fikayo Tomori in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge as it stands.

A couple of injury troubles over the past couple of seasons have seen Rudiger’s career suffer, with the ace previously looking solid when he initially joined Chelsea from Roma.

Rudiger will have the chance to showcase his ability as Germany have an international friendly against Turkey as well as two UEFA Nations League clashes against Ukraine and Switzerland as part of the current break.