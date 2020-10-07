Over the course of the second international break of the 2020/21 season, Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking to extend his incredible goalscoring record for Portugal.

The Juventus striker has recently surpassed 100 International goals, and looks in great shape after a reasonably good start to the campaign with Juventus.

However, it does appear that he has fallen foul of the law in Turin.

By joining up early with Portugal, he has broken the coronavirus protocol for the area, and as Sport report, he, along with Paulo Dybala, Juan Cuadrado and Danilo, are likely to be prosecuted for their actions.

It’s been reported that all four, along with Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, were in a hotel.

Though the latter two stayed put, as per the protocols, ready to join up with the Italian team on Wednesday, the quartet decided to take matters into their own hands.

At present, the scope of the punishment for Ronaldo et al hasn’t been defined, but given the nature of the offence, they could be looking at fairly serious sanctions.