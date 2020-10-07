According to Spanish publication AS, Facundo Pellistri was close to securing a transfer to Lyon before a move collapsed and Manchester United swooped in for the 18-year-old.

AS report that the French outfit were close to sealing a total agreement for the winger before talks broke down on Friday after they failed to resolve a few ‘fringe’ details.

United then capitalised to swoop for one of Uruguay’s brightest talents, the Red Devils officially announced that Pellistri has signed a five-year deal with the club, including the option of a further year.

The Manchester outfit’s plot to sign the talent wasn’t without its own problems, with Futbol Uruguay reporting that the failure to secure a bank guarantee over the weekend delayed the transfer.

The right-winger made 37 appearances for Penarol’s first-team after breaking through in the second-half of the 2019 season, scoring twice and chipping in with four assists.

The Athletic reported in the summer that Solskjaer got the inside track on the talent by contacting former Red Devil and then Penarol boss Diego Forlan, learning that the ace already speaks English.

Solskjaer now has another much-needed right-winger option to call on. Wonderkid Mason Greenwood is the starter now, with raw speedster Dan James the prime alternative option on the wings.

Recruiting Pellistri is a smart move with the side needing to bolster their options on the flanks, Jesse Lingard is out of favour and struggles out wide, whilst veteran playmaker Juan Mata is on the periphery and lacks the pace needed for the role in a side that look their strongest when on the break.