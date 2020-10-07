Furious Real Madrid consider recalling starlet wanted by Euro giants after a pitiful lack of action during his current loan spell

It’s clear that Real Madrid have an outstanding talent on their hands in Takefusa Kubo, so the main priority for him this season was finding a place where he would play and develop.

He was impressive for Real Mallorca last season but it was clear that he wasn’t good enough to get into Zinedine Zidane’s side this campaign, so another loan spell was always going to be the next option.

He ended up at Villarreal and The Daily Mail recently confirmed that clubs like Ajax, AC Milan and Bayern were interested, so it looked like he would play a key role for The Yellow Submarine this year.

The reality is that he’s barely played and The Daily Mail indicated that Real were furious about this, but it looks like they are so angry that a recall is now being considered:

Si acaba sucediendo, sentaría un precedente. https://t.co/RseYiyyrMj — Rubén Uría (@rubenuria) October 7, 2020

He won’t be able to return until January so all Real can do just now is try to put some pressure on Villarreal to give him extra playing time, but you have to think there will be a lot of interest in him come January if the situation hasn’t changed.