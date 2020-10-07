With more and more players beginning to test positive for coronavirus, the German national team were taking no chances with Chelsea’s Timo Werner.

According to Sky Sports, Werner has been ruled out of Die Mannschaft’s friendly against Turkey on Wednesday with a slight cold.

Germany also have competitive Nations League games against Ukraine and Switzerland on October 10 and 13 to fulfil as part of their international commitments in this break.

Joachim Low’s assistant, Marcus Sorg, has confirmed, according to Sky Sports, that the team expect Werner to join up with his international team-mates in good time before that particular double header.

More Stories / Latest News Manchester United could exploit loophole to seal late transfer, but key hurdle remains Video: Rashford fumes at Maguire during Man United’s game against Tottenham Video: “What is your problem?” – De Gea screams at Man United team-mate after awful defending on Spurs goal

That will be music to the ears of Frank Lampard who needs all of his best players to remain fit and healthy in what has undoubtedly become one of the most hectic starts to a Premier League season since its inception.

Werner has settled well enough in west London, and a few more goals will do wonders for his confidence.