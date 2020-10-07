Liverpool advised to seal surprise transfer of Championship ace to replace struggling performer

Liverpool have a problem in goal at the moment, and former Premier League shot-stopper Paul Robinson has advised them to make a late bid to fix it.

Premier League clubs can still do business with EFL sides despite the passing of the transfer deadline on October 5, with over a week left of the transfer window for English top flight sides and those in the lower tiers.

With that in mind, Liverpool should perhaps take advantage of this opportunity to bring in a better backup ‘keeper to Adrian, who was poor in the club’s 7-2 defeat against Aston Villa.

The Spaniard has never looked entirely convincing even as a backup for a club of Liverpool’s size, and Robinson has named Stoke City’s Jack Butland as a possible signing who could be an upgrade.

It remains to be seen how long Liverpool will be without their first choice ‘keeper Alisson, but fans won’t be keen to see Adrian back in the starting XI any time soon, so Butland could be a decent option worth considering.

“If Alisson is going to be out for that length of time Liverpool are going to have to look at it,” Robinson told Football Insider.

“While the domestic window is still open we may see Liverpool do some business. There is a lot of good goalkeepers that are not playing football right now.

“I can see Liverpool signing the likes of Jack Butland on a short-term deal. They need somebody like that. A player that has the experience of handling big games. Somebody of that ilk.”