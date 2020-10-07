For the past few seasons on the pitch, Liverpool have been leaving teams in their wake, although Aston Villa might dare to disagree.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have routinely taken all before them and Mo Salah has been their destroyer supreme.

The Egyptian King proved that he wasn’t a one-season wonder by continuing to bang in the goals and prove an omnipresent threat as part of the Reds’ front three alongside Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

However, a recent act away from the game will surely have seen his legendary status on Merseyside cemented.

According to The Sun, Salah had arrived at a petrol station not far from Anfield after Liverpool had beaten Arsenal 3-1.

Upon seeing a group of yobs harassing a homeless man, he gave them a ticking off and saw them on their way before drawing £100 from a cash machine to give to the man.

“Mo was every bit as wonderful as he is for Liverpool on the pitch,” said David Craig, the recipient of Salah’s generosity, reported by The Sun.

“He heard what a group of lads were saying to me, then turned to them and said, ‘That could be you in a few years’.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal owners approved Thomas Partey deal after Mikel Arteta’s personal plea “First in and last out” – Man United new-boy Edinson Cavani compared to Cristiano Ronaldo ‘Can’t start kicking people out’ – Carlton Cole doesn’t blame Chelsea star for Covid party antics

“I only knew I wasn’t hallucinating when Mo incredibly handed me £100. What a complete legend.”

It was a wonderful act of humanity from a man who many look up to as a role model.