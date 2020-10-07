Manchester United could exploit loophole to seal late transfer, but key hurdle remains

Manchester United continue to be linked with an interest in Watford winger Ismaila Sarr despite the transfer window closing.

As reported by the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils can exploit the loophole that allows deals between Premier League clubs and EFL sides before October 16, with Sarr still a player the club are keen to land on loan.

The report states, however, that Watford are holding out for a permanent sale of Sarr, who shone in the Premier League last season and who is surely too good to be playing in the Championship this season.

The talented 22-year-old still has time to get a big move due to the unusual circumstances of this transfer window, so it will be interesting to see if some progress can be made here.

Man Utd may prefer a loan, as the MEN states, but their fans will surely hope some kind of compromise can be struck in the coming days, as a new winger of this type could be an important addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

United notably decided against spending big on Jadon Sancho this summer, according to the Guardian, but Sarr could be a fine alternative who’d likely move for a far more reasonable price.