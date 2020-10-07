Menu

Manchester United had surprise Chelsea transfer raid lined up as Plan B option

Manchester United reportedly had Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri lined up as a Plan B option in case they missed out on the signing of Alex Telles this summer.

In the end, the Red Devils brought in Telles from Porto on deadline day in what looks like a fine move for the club following the struggles of Luke Shaw at left-back.

Still, Fabrizio Romano has stated in his latest Here We Go podcast that United were ready to try signing Emerson from rivals Chelsea as an alternative to Telles.

Man Utd fans will presumably be relieved they got the player they wanted, with Emerson barely making any impact in his time at Stamford Bridge and not really looking cut out to play for a big six Premier League side.

Emerson looked decent at previous club Roma but just hasn’t stepped up at Chelsea, and United’s interest in him will surely have come to a surprise to the Blues as much as anyone else.

Telles, meanwhile, looked hugely impressive at Porto and like a player who could be ready to step up to playing at a higher level.

